Tacita Capital Inc Grows Holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Tacita Capital Inc grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 108.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 993.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the third quarter worth $37,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRI traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.26. Thomson Reuters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.58 and a fifty-two week high of $133.55.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.362 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.33%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRI. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $161.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. TD Securities lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.73.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

