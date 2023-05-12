Tacita Capital Inc Has $77,000 Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Tacita Capital Inc reduced its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $39,664.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $39,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $1,267,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,938,775 shares of company stock worth $567,462,983. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.17.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $319.06. 398,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,716,925. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $328.60 and a 200 day moving average of $349.64. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $389.58. The company has a market cap of $106.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.