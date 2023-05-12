Tacita Capital Inc Sells 3,669 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Tacita Capital Inc lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,669 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Tacita Capital Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tacita Capital Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after acquiring an additional 602,148 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $55,638,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 620.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 462,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,658,000 after acquiring an additional 398,010 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,628,000. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $21,408,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VOE stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.75. 124,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,511. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $119.81 and a 52 week high of $147.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $133.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.12.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

