Tacita Capital Inc Trims Stock Position in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN)

Tacita Capital Inc lessened its holdings in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,689 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc owned 0.05% of Tricon Residential worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TCN. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 5.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 531.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,500,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,746,000 after buying an additional 8,836,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,049,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Tricon Residential Stock Down 0.2 %

Tricon Residential stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.21. 262,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,438. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average is $8.20. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $13.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Tricon Residential Dividend Announcement

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.17). Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 125.41%. The company had revenue of $180.89 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TCN has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Tricon Residential from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.52.

Tricon Residential Profile

Tricon Residential, Inc is a residential real estate investment company, which engages in renting homes and apartments. It operates through the following business segments: Single-Family Rental, Adjacent Businesses, Private Funds and Advisory and Corporate. The Single-Family Rental Business segment owns and operates single family rental homes.

