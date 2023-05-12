Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Short Interest Down 27.7% in April

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 383,900 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the April 15th total of 530,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,839.0 days.

Taisei Price Performance

Shares of Taisei stock remained flat at $33.08 during trading on Friday. Taisei has a 52-week low of $29.98 and a 52-week high of $33.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.64.

Taisei Company Profile

TAISEI Corp. engages in the construction and engineering business. It operates through the following segments: Civil Engineering, Construction, Development, and Others. The Civil Engineering segment covers infrastructure and engineering works such as tunnels, bridges, dams, and airports. The Construction segment deals with the construction of housing and buildings.

