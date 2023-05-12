Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Short Interest Down 27.7% in April

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 383,900 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the April 15th total of 530,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,839.0 days.
Taisei Price Performance
Shares of Taisei stock remained flat at $33.08 during trading on Friday. Taisei has a 52-week low of $29.98 and a 52-week high of $33.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.64.
Taisei Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taisei (TISCF)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for Taisei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taisei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.