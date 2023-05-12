Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 187.0% from the April 15th total of 2,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talon 1 Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Talon 1 Acquisition during the first quarter worth $632,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Talon 1 Acquisition during the first quarter worth $222,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Talon 1 Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,111,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Talon 1 Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,329,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Talon 1 Acquisition during the first quarter worth $212,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talon 1 Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ TOAC remained flat at $10.68 during mid-day trading on Friday. Talon 1 Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $11.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.44.

About Talon 1 Acquisition

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business combination opportunities in the aerospace, aviation, and aviation services industries.

