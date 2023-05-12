Tangible (TNGBL) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $107.74 Million

Tangible (TNGBL) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Over the last week, Tangible has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Tangible token can now be bought for about $3.31 or 0.00012326 BTC on popular exchanges. Tangible has a market capitalization of $107.74 million and $4,441.78 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tangible Profile

Tangible launched on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible.

Buying and Selling Tangible

Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022 and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation.

