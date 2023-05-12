Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.85-$3.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.70 billion-$6.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.64 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a $41.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, February 10th. OTR Global raised shares of Tapestry from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPR traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.72. 1,433,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,308,526. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.87. Tapestry has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $47.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.07 and a 200 day moving average of $39.80.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 12.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tapestry

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviva PLC bought a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 281.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 38,644 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tapestry by 14.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,428 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,940 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 32,650 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 17,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Further Reading

