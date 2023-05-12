Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) PT Lowered to $104.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $104.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.82.

Targa Resources stock opened at $69.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $55.56 and a 1-year high of $80.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.30 and its 200 day moving average is $73.00.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Research analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.81%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 104,219.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,855,224,000 after buying an additional 25,216,947 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 424.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,110,000 after buying an additional 3,057,486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,593,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $337,012,000 after buying an additional 1,631,589 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth $99,690,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 495.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,797,000 after buying an additional 1,252,013 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

