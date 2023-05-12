Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 7.6 %
TARO stock traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.67. 26,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,544. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $40.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.25 and its 200 day moving average is $28.59.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.
