Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 7.6 %

TARO stock traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.67. 26,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,544. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $40.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.25 and its 200 day moving average is $28.59.

Institutional Trading of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TARO. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 73.4% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 126.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 154.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 270.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 11.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.