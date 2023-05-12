Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) CEO Sells $151,200.00 in Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $151,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,051,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,658,580.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ TARS traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.49. 162,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,991. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $19.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 14.61, a current ratio of 14.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
