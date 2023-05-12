Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) CEO Sells $151,200.00 in Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $151,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,051,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,658,580.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ TARS traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.49. 162,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,991. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $19.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 14.61, a current ratio of 14.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TARS. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 2,089,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,023,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,637,000 after buying an additional 9,578 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,971,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,751,000 after buying an additional 96,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,457,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,318,000 after buying an additional 116,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 42.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 935,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,018,000 after acquiring an additional 279,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

