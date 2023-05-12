TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Price Target Cut to $16.00

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TASK. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on TaskUs from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on TaskUs from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TaskUs from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.33.

TaskUs Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ TASK opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 2.50. TaskUs has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $26.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $242.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.71 million. TaskUs had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 11.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TaskUs will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of TaskUs by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,852,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,026,000 after acquiring an additional 811,728 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TaskUs by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,746,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,222,000 after purchasing an additional 229,026 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in TaskUs by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,138,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,250,000 after purchasing an additional 683,441 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in TaskUs by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,520,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,473,000 after purchasing an additional 42,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in TaskUs by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,300,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,941,000 after purchasing an additional 415,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

