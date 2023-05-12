Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI – Get Rating) were down 6.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.61 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.75 ($0.10). Approximately 730,008 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 528,944 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.25 ($0.10).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.57. The company has a market capitalization of £43.43 million, a P/E ratio of -775.00 and a beta of 0.30.

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and advisory support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers compliance, regulatory, administration, and accounting services to independent financial advisers; independent financial advice for wealth management, financial planning, and tax saving services to higher net worth clients; and corporate advisory services for businesses.

