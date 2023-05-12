TD Cowen Downgrades Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) to Market Perform

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) was downgraded by TD Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $1.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $5.00. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Nikola from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research cut Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Nikola from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Nikola in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

Nikola Trading Up 3.7 %

NKLA opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. Nikola has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $8.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.11. The firm has a market cap of $524.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Institutional Trading of Nikola

Nikola ( NASDAQ:NKLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.19. Nikola had a negative return on equity of 135.68% and a negative net margin of 1,543.02%. The business had revenue of $6.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.12 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Nikola will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Nikola by 10.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 453,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 41,874 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Nikola by 10.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 140,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 12,982 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Nikola by 19.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 464,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 76,475 shares in the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nikola by 199.5% in the first quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Nikola by 968.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 105,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 96,005 shares during the last quarter. 20.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

