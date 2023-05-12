T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY) Short Interest Update

T&D Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TDHOY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

T&D Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TDHOY stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $6.52. 1,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,036. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average of $6.51. T&D has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14.

About T&D

T&D Holdings, Inc provides life insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Taiyo Life Insurance, Daido Life Insurance, T&D Financial Life Insurance, and Others. The Taiyo Life Insurance segment offers comprehensive coverage including death protection, medical, and nursing care products.

