TD Securities Cuts MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target to C$25.00

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MAG. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$25.50 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Pi Financial upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$26.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.75 to C$25.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$23.45.

MAG opened at C$15.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 25.31 and a current ratio of 11.98. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$13.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$17.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.92. The stock has a market cap of C$1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.00.

MAG Silver ( TSE:MAG Get Rating ) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 0.810737 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

