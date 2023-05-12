TD Securities Lowers Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Price Target to C$5.50

Converge Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:CTSDFGet Rating) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins reduced their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Converge Technology Solutions from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Converge Technology Solutions Trading Up 22.1 %

Shares of CTSDF opened at $2.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.40. Converge Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $6.31.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of hybrid Information Technology solutions. It offers combination of accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.

