Team (NYSE:TISI) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Team stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.30. 44,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,269. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.89. Team has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40.

Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The business services provider reported ($5.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $211.29 million during the quarter. Team had a net margin of 7.79% and a negative return on equity of 302.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TISI. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Team in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Team in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,614,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Team by 401.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 72,442 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Team in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Team by 672.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 397,535 shares during the period.

Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.

