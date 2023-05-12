Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TECK. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. National Bank Financial downgraded Teck Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. CIBC increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $61.86.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of TECK opened at $42.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.19. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $24.72 and a 12 month high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.80%. Equities analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 8.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Teck Resources by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Teck Resources by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,812 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Teck Resources by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Teck Resources by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.