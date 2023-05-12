Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Telefônica Brasil Stock Performance

Shares of Telefônica Brasil stock opened at $8.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.48. Telefônica Brasil has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $11.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIV. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 4th quarter worth about $56,936,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 103,947 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 24,995 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 124,992 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,529 shares in the last quarter. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

