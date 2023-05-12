Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI) Short Interest Update

Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 309.1% from the April 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 238,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Telkonet Stock Performance

TKOI stock remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. 40,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,093. Telkonet has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.

Telkonet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Telkonet, Inc engages in the provision of innovative intelligent automation platforms. Its platforms include the Energy Management Platform, EcoSmart Products-Hardware, EcoSmart Energy Management App, and Energy Management Services and Support. The company was founded on March 3, 1999 and is headquartered in Waukesha, WI.

