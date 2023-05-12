Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Short Interest Update

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 460,200 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the April 15th total of 678,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,602.0 days.
Temenos Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TMNSF remained flat at $81.77 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.25 and a 200 day moving average of $67.30. Temenos has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $99.31.
