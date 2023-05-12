Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA) Shares Gap Up to $7.32

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.32, but opened at $7.54. Tenaya Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.82, with a volume of 302,340 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on TNYA shares. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Tenaya Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $486.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.98.

Institutional Trading of Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tenaya Therapeutics by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 51,632 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,760,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,717,000 after buying an additional 929,820 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 22,509 shares during the period.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, an adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy to address genetic hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (gHCM) caused by haploinsufficient myosin binding protein C3 (MYBPC3) gene mutations; and TN-301, a small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6i) for use in heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) and genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (gDCM).

