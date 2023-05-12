Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) PT Lowered to $375.00 at Mizuho

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Tencent from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tencent from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $212.50.

Get Tencent alerts:

Tencent Trading Up 0.8 %

TCEHY stock opened at $42.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $407.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.80. Tencent has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $52.88.

Tencent Company Profile

Tencent ( OTCMKTS:TCEHY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. Tencent had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 8.93%.

(Get Rating)

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.