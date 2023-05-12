Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) PT Lowered to $375.00 at Mizuho

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Tencent from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tencent from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $212.50.
Tencent Trading Up 0.8 %
TCEHY stock opened at $42.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $407.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.80. Tencent has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $52.88.
Tencent Company Profile
Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services.
