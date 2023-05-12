Tenset Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $37.52 Million (10SET)

Tenset (10SET) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 12th. One Tenset token can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001846 BTC on popular exchanges. Tenset has a market cap of $37.52 million and $55,605.52 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tenset has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tenset Profile

Tenset (10SET) is a token. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 173,263,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,913,972 tokens. The official website for Tenset is tenset.io. The official message board for Tenset is www.linkedin.com/company/tenset. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.

It’s a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.

Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

Buying and Selling Tenset

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tenset should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tenset using one of the exchanges listed above.

