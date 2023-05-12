Terra Classic Trading 11.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $537.09 million and $71.54 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Terra Classic has traded down 11.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006971 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003334 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003505 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003157 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001589 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,852,301,676,404 coins and its circulating supply is 5,882,144,317,296 coins. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

