Terra Trading 22.4% Lower Over Last Week (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Over the last week, Terra has traded down 22.4% against the dollar. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00003474 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a total market cap of $253.01 million and $44.04 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006964 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003147 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001589 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 270,795,668 coins. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terra is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

