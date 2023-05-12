Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Short Interest Update

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 53.2% from the April 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup raised Terumo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Terumo Stock Up 1.1 %

Terumo stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.09. 14,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,803. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 0.53. Terumo has a one year low of $25.59 and a one year high of $35.79.

About Terumo

Terumo Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of medical products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood Management Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers services and treatments including cardiac and vascular surgery and interventional therapies performed inside blood vessels.

