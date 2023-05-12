Tether Reaches One Day Volume of $26.45 Billion (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 12th. Tether has a total market cap of $82.77 billion and approximately $26.45 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Tether token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003787 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001453 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000062 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000028 BTC.
About Tether
Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 86,090,638,895 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,726,510,004 tokens. The official website for Tether is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Tether Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.
