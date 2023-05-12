Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25-$2.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.80 billion-$15.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.06 billion.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 2.2 %

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.03. 18,030,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,579,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.19. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $11.44.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 15.76% and a positive return on equity of 28.06%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

TEVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.75.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 59,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $589,987.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,618.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 59,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $589,987.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,618.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 16,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $163,755.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,818.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,884 shares of company stock worth $1,572,797 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

