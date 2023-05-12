Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Given New $127.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Texas Roadhouse from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $103.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.44.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $103.74 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $68.58 and a fifty-two week high of $113.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.99.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 52.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $654,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,567,513. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Roadhouse news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $230,005.60. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,672.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $654,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,567,513. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,702 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,405. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,844,000 after acquiring an additional 646,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,519,000 after buying an additional 585,944 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth $47,604,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth $1,317,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth $36,829,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Featured Stories

