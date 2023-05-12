Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Given New $127.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Posted by on May 12th, 2023

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRHGet Rating) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $110.00 to $127.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Texas Roadhouse from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $103.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.44.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $103.74 on Monday. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $68.58 and a fifty-two week high of $113.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.99.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRHGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 52.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $654,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,567,513. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Roadhouse news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $230,005.60. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,672.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $654,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,567,513. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,702 shares of company stock valued at $1,478,405. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,844,000 after acquiring an additional 646,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,519,000 after buying an additional 585,944 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth $47,604,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth $1,317,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth $36,829,000. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.