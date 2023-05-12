Tezos Market Cap Reaches $818.14 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00003302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tezos has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. Tezos has a market capitalization of $818.14 million and $15.86 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006975 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003436 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003225 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001613 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 958,834,631 coins and its circulating supply is 937,632,183 coins. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

