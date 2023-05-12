Tharisa (OTCMKTS:TIHRF) Trading Up 5.5%

Tharisa plc (OTCMKTS:TIHRF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.16 and last traded at $1.16. Approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Tharisa from GBX 270 ($3.41) to GBX 290 ($3.66) in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Get Tharisa alerts:

Tharisa Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1.12.

About Tharisa

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in South Africa, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, Japan, and internationally. It operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tharisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tharisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.