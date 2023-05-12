The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Position Increased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,576 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $15,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 238.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1,001.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BK stock opened at $40.68 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $52.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.91. The company has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 46.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

