The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,122 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,844,000 after buying an additional 17,716 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 241.5% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,458,000 after buying an additional 66,919 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 43,693 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $201.39. The stock had a trading volume of 980,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,009,902. The firm has a market cap of $121.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.40. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $221.33.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.75) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

