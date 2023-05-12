The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Crown Wealth Group LLC

Crown Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,307 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises about 0.6% of Crown Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Boeing by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Ervin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,596 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 9,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the topic of several research reports. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Boeing Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:BA traded down $2.32 on Friday, hitting $199.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,650,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,018,460. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $221.33. The stock has a market cap of $120.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.17 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Articles

