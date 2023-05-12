The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL) Short Interest Update

The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, an increase of 63.2% from the April 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CGABL traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.50. 7,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,763. Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $20.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.09.

