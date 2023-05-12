The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) PT Lowered to $28.00 at UBS Group

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CG has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded The Carlyle Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.31.

NASDAQ CG opened at $26.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.06. The Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.67.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $754.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. This is an increase from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.63%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $172,240,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,482,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,292,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 27.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 273.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 663,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,142,000 after acquiring an additional 485,712 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 796,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 48.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 8,128 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group in the third quarter valued at about $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

