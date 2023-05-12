The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Stock Up 4.3 %

DXYN stock opened at $1.02 on Monday. The Dixie Group has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.34.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The textile maker reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $70.54 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 65.18% and a negative net margin of 11.42%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 15,480 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Dixie Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Dixie Group by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,254,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 995,277 shares during the period. 35.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.

