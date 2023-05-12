The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.
The Dixie Group Stock Up 4.3 %
DXYN stock opened at $1.02 on Monday. The Dixie Group has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $2.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.34.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The textile maker reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $70.54 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative return on equity of 65.18% and a negative net margin of 11.42%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Dixie Group
The Dixie Group Company Profile
The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Dixie Group (DXYN)
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
- A Royally Good Time To Buy The Walt Disney Company
- 3 Surprising Stocks Leading Growth Over Value
- Copa Holdings Is Looking For A Comeback, Its Dividend Agrees
Receive News & Ratings for The Dixie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Dixie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.