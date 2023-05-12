The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Triasima Portfolio Management inc.

Triasima Portfolio Management inc. trimmed its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $5,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $443,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 262,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,860,000 after buying an additional 36,420 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 164,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,158,000 after buying an additional 16,710 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 833,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,983,000 after buying an additional 211,445 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Barclays raised their target price on Hershey from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hershey from $235.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.06.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of HSY traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $273.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,235. The company has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $201.42 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $256.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.08.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $41,023.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,630.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $3,433,778.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,972,090.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $41,023.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,630.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,265 shares of company stock valued at $13,376,871 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Stories

