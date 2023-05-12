Theta Fuel One Day Volume Tops $4.49 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $266.10 million and $4.49 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0434 or 0.00000162 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00056622 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00041523 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00019422 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006156 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,133,707,758 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

