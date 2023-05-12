Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Hits Market Cap of $268.28 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $268.28 million and approximately $4.87 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0437 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00056394 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00041055 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00019389 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006141 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003486 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000892 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,134,007,679 coins. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

