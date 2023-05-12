Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) Insider Audrey Duncan Buys 2,000 Shares

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) insider Audrey Duncan acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.23 per share, with a total value of $28,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,415. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Third Coast Bancshares Trading Up 3.9 %
Shares of Third Coast Bancshares stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.58. The company has a market cap of $213.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.26.
Third Coast Bancshares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $16.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th.
Several research firms recently issued reports on TCBX. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Third Coast Bancshares from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Third Coast Bancshares from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.
Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile
Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
