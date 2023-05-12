THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Short Interest Up 55.0% in April

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 55.0% from the April 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

THK Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:THKLY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,822. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.29. THK has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.13.

About THK

THK CO., LTD. engages in the manufacture and sale of components for industrial and transportation equipment. It offers machinery parts such as linear motion guides and ball screws, and transportation equipment parts such as link ball and suspension ball joints. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, Americas, Europe, China, and Others.

