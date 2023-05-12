THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Short Interest Up 55.0% in April

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 55.0% from the April 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
OTCMKTS:THKLY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.88. The stock had a trading volume of 3,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,822. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.29. THK has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.13.
