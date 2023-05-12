Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF) Short Interest Update

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the April 15th total of 90,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 741,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Three Sixty Solar Stock Down 7.3 %
Shares of Three Sixty Solar stock traded down 0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 0.58. The company had a trading volume of 200,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,299. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 0.60. Three Sixty Solar has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 1.50.
About Three Sixty Solar
Featured Articles
