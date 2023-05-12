Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF) Short Interest Update

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the April 15th total of 90,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 741,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Three Sixty Solar Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of Three Sixty Solar stock traded down 0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 0.58. The company had a trading volume of 200,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,299. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 0.60. Three Sixty Solar has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 1.50.

About Three Sixty Solar

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. engages in the provision of solar equipment. Its product line is the patent pending SVS series commercial solar tower. The company was founded by Peter Sherba on August 1, 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

