TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Short Interest Down 35.3% in April

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the April 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 285,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TILT Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TLLTF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. 212,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,532. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07. TILT has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.23.

About TILT

TILT Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions for the cannabis industry in USA and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Technology/Distribution, Cannabis, Accessories, and Corporate. The Technology/Distribution segment includes Baker, Blackbird, and Briteside. The Cannabis segment is comprised of SVH, Sea Hunter and Standard Farms.

