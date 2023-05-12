Titanium Transp (TTN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Titanium Transp (TSE:TTN – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.04 per share for the quarter.

Titanium Transp (TSE:TTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$110.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$107.15 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Separately, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Titanium Transp in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

