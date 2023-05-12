Toast (NYSE:TOST) Shares Down 6.2% on Insider Selling

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $19.52 and last traded at $19.52. Approximately 5,232,162 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 6,308,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.80.

Specifically, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $636,326.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,222.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Aman Narang sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $2,486,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,613,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,434,517.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $636,326.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,222.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 468,834 shares of company stock worth $9,689,269 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TOST. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Toast from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.76.

Toast Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.68 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.09.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Toast had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Toast by 365.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toast by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Toast by 2,196.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Toast by 95.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

About Toast

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Further Reading

