Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TBURF) Short Interest Down 23.4% in April

Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TBURF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 934,100 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the April 15th total of 1,219,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tobu Railway Stock Performance

TBURF remained flat at $22.03 on Friday. Tobu Railway has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $22.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average of $22.03.

Get Tobu Railway alerts:

About Tobu Railway

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Tobu Railway Co, Ltd. operates a private rail system in the Kanto region. The company offer services, such as sightseeing; operates amusement parks and tourism business. It also manages the Courtyard by Marriott, Tokyo Ginza hotel, and the Tobu Hotel Levant Tokyo in the center of Tokyo. In addition, it operates Tobu department stores in Ikebukuro, Funabashi, Utsunomiya, Ohtawara, and Tochigi, as well as a chain of supermarkets.

Receive News & Ratings for Tobu Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tobu Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.