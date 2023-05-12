Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.84-$4.84 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.85 billion-$12.85 billion.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nomura assumed coverage on Tokyo Electron in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Tokyo Electron from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.
Tokyo Electron Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TOELY traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.86. 65,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,448. Tokyo Electron has a 52-week low of $38.89 and a 52-week high of $79.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.69.
About Tokyo Electron
Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tokyo Electron (TOELY)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Electron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Electron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.