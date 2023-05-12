Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.84-$4.84 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.85 billion-$12.85 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nomura assumed coverage on Tokyo Electron in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Tokyo Electron from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Tokyo Electron Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TOELY traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.86. 65,603 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,448. Tokyo Electron has a 52-week low of $38.89 and a 52-week high of $79.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.69.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron ( OTCMKTS:TOELY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Tokyo Electron had a return on equity of 35.05% and a net margin of 21.66%. Analysts predict that Tokyo Electron will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

